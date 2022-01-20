Rio Ferdinand praises unsung Man United hero for showing “personality and character”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on to midfielder Scott McTominay for showing great character during difficult times for the club.

The Scotland international has never exactly been someone with world class ability, but his work rate and leadership on the pitch have made him something of an unsung hero for Man Utd.

Ferdinand believes that it’s McTominay’s personality traits that make him a key player for the Red Devils, as has been the case with other players in the club’s history.

Discussing McTominay’s form after United beat Brentford last night, Ferdinand said on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro: “I saw him (McTominay) in a restaurant last week and just spoke to him briefly about working hard and playing hard and that’s all you hear about him.

“He’s an honest kid, he wants to do well and improve.

“You saw in his game today where his intensity and desire, you could see it from the first minute.

“At Manchester United, you need a certain amount of ability but personality and character are what gets you through and enables you to stay at this club for a long time.

“He’s shown that in a time of need when this club has been shaky at the best of times.”

This is some compliment to McTominay, considering Ferdinand is a club legend who played alongside many great personalities during his at Old Trafford, when United was the place to be to win all the biggest trophies.

MUFC fans will hope McTominay can carry on like this and perhaps go on to become club captain one day, as he looks like becoming another major success story of the club’s academy.