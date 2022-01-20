Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Jesse Lingard for as little as £3.5million in this January’s transfer window.

The England international is heading towards the end of his contract, so this is Man Utd’s last chance to make any money out of his departure, or he’ll surely be leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

West Ham and Newcastle United are among Lingard’s suitors, according to talkSPORT, but a deal to take him back to the London Stadium could be particularly complicated, despite his low asking price.

The report claims that West Ham’s fine form, which means they’re now top four contenders, could put United off allowing Lingard to go back there, as it would mean strengthening one of their rivals for a Champions League place.

In a way, this should be flattering for West Ham, as it shows that the Red Devils take them seriously, but it will surely also be frustrating, as Lingard would be such a fine signing for the club.

The 29-year-old shone on loan with David Moyes’ side in the second half of last season, and if he repeated that form for them he’d surely give them a real chance of grabbing fourth place.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to pay that bargain price for Lingard, who could be an ideal signing to help kick-start this exciting new era at St James’ Park under the club’s wealthy new Saudi owners.