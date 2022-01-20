Manchester United become the first team in Premier League history to reach major milestone

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have become the first team in Premier League history to win 300 away games in the competition.

The Red Devils won 3-1 away to Brentford last night thanks to goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, giving Ralf Rangnick a much-needed boost after some recent problems.

It’s not been entirely plain sailing for Rangnick since he took over as interim manager, with some performances leaving much to be desired, while there’s also been the ongoing Anthony Martial saga.

Now, however, Rangnick has helped ensure Man Utd’s place in the history books, with an incredible 300th Premier League win away from home, as per Opta Joe in the tweet below…

United are some way ahead of their rivals as well, with Chelsea currently in 2nd place, but with 41 fewer victories on the road than MUFC.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea close to getting green light to complete game-changing transfer
Bayern Munich transfer plans could have significant repercussions for Manchester United & Arsenal
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry could snub Roberto Martinez and Everton for Ligue 1 job

Arsenal and Liverpool aren’t too far behind Chelsea, but there’s then a pretty big gap before we get to Manchester City in fifth place on this list.

In total this season, United have won five games out of eleven on the road.

More Stories Anthony Elanga Bruno Fernandes Marcus Rashford Mason Greenwood Ralf Rangnick Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.