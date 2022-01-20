Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has made a dramatic U-turn on his immediate future with the club, despite his lack of minutes on the pitch.

It was understood that Henderson wanted to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window in order to get more regular playing time.

However, according to a report from the Mirror, Henderson has changed his mind on this and is now willing to stay at the club for the rest of the season and fight for his spot, despite the incredible form of number one David de Gea.

Henderson had usurped De Gea as the United number one in the second half of last season, and it looked as if it would stay this way going into this season.

But an injury at the start of this season which he sustained at the European Championships while with England followed by the poor timing of contracting Covid-19 gave De Gea all the wriggle room he needed to regain his place as the first choice shot-stopper at Old Trafford.

Since then De Gea has looked back to his best and has largely been undroppable from the starting xi due to the poor performances of the defence around him which he has continuously bailed out.

The Mirror’s report indicates that Spurs are interested in his signature on a permanent basis as they look for a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.

Henderson has a strong command of his area and is good with his feet, attributes most top clubs need in their goalkeeper, as such reinforcing the North London side’s desire to sign him.

The 24-year-old is contracted to United until 2025 and is rated at £16.2m, so they could fetch a decent fee for the former Sheffield United number one.