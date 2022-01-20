Newcastle United have not been deterred in trying to sign Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard, despite having their first loan bid rejected.

Lingard is out of contract in the coming summer, and while United would like to try and get some money on a transfer fee for him, they now recognise that a loan deal will be the way to go for Lingard before the end of the season.

Newcastle came in with a loan offer for the England international earlier in the window, but had their attempts to sign him rebuked by The Red Devils.

However, according to The Athletic, Newcastle are trying to secure his signing on loan once again.

It may be the perfect time for Lingard to go out on loan and earn some playing time if he has ambitions to play for England at the World Cup later this year, as he is very unlikely to earn said playing time while he is apart of the United squad.

Lingard has only managed to play 88 minutes of Premier League football this season, with all of these minutes coming from the bench, where he has been quite effective and scored twice, including a vital winner against West Ham United.

The 29-year-old thrived while on loan at West Ham for the second half of last season, so might be able to replicate that form for Newcastle if they can agree a deal to bring him to Newcastle as they battle to steer clear of relegation.