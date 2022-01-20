Former Man United ace names “long shot” managerial candidate to come in after Rangnick

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has named one potential left-of-field candidate to be the club’s next permanent manager.

The ex-Red Devil spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about who could be in line to come in next once Ralf Rangnick ends his spell as interim manager in the summer.

It looks like there are three main names in the frame for the job, with Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers recently mentioned in a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Chadwick says he expects Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino will ultimately get the job, though he also mentioned Brighton manager Graham Potter as a bit of an outsider who he’s a big admirer of.

“They’re three really good candidates. Brendan Rodgers is a brilliant communicator, a British manager with experience in the Premier League. But I think the stumbling block is the connection with Liverpool,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Ten Hag’s done great things at Ajax, though it’s not in the strongest league in the world. I think the favourite probably is Pochettino, the way he built that Tottenham team was incredible really, and the brand of football they played was fantastic to watch.

“I’ve always thought it would be Pochettino, even when Ole first came in as interim manager the murmurings were that a deal was done for Pochettino. I’d still make him the favourite, but I’ve got a lot of time for Rodgers and his teams, even if that Liverpool connection makes it challenging.”

When asked if United should consider other big names like Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Mancini or Luis Enrique, Chadwick felt they seemed less realistic, and mentioned Potter as someone who could be big club material in the future.

“Zidane, Mancini, Enrique … these three are incredible names in the world of football, but I can’t quite see it,” Chadwick said.

“With Mancini again there’s that connection with a rival from his time at Man City. I’m not sure Enrique or Zidane speak English, and I just can’t quite imagine them in the United dugout.

“A long shot could be Graham Potter. His outlook on football, the sort character he is, he’s someone who I’m sure could take on a big job.

“It’s maybe a bit early in his journey so far, he’s done well at Brighton but he’s maybe not achieved enough so far to be being talked about in the same breath as the other names mentioned.

“I think it will come down to those first three mentioned and I think Pochettino will be the favourite.”