Video: Rangnick reveals what he and Ronaldo said to each other after Man United star’s tantrum

Manchester United‘s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed what he and Cristiano Ronaldo said to each other after last night’s eye-catching incident against Brentford.

Ronaldo was subbed off by Rangnick and made it clear he wasn’t at all happy with the decision, and the German tactician didn’t really do much to play the row down when he addressed it in his post-match press conference.

See below as Rangnick explains why he took Ronaldo off, and admits that he explained his reasoning to the Portugal international, who didn’t react well to the decision as he’s a player who’s always hungry to score goals…

“He asked: ‘Why me, why have you taken me off?’” Rangnick said. “I told him: ‘I have to make decisions in the interests of the team and club. We had the same situation at Aston Villa [on Saturday] when we were 2-0 up in the second half and I didn’t want to make the same mistake [drawing 2-2].’

“So tonight I put on Harry Maguire, went to a back three, and a fast winger, Marcus Rashford. It was the right decision.

“Cristiano is a goalscorer but it was more important to be compact at this moment. When we scored a third I said this exactly to him: ‘I know you’re ambitious to score but maybe in two years’ time when you are a head coach like me and in the same position you’ll understand.’”

Rangnick added that he’s not had any issues with Ronaldo since he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but one can imagine fans will be a little concerned by this episode.