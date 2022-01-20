Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has singled out Youri Tielemans for criticism after the shock 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham last night.

Spurs launched an incredible comeback at the King Power Stadium, coming from 2-1 down to win 3-2 thanks to two quick-fire goals from Steven Bergwijn in stoppage time.

Rodgers felt that Tielemans showed a lack of maturity just before Bergwijn’s goal, as he noticed that the Belgium international lost the ball after trying to rush forward.

“Then we were really, really naive from the kick-off to concede so late in the game,” Rodgers said.

“There were lots of really good moments, but we gift-wrapped the goals, which you can’t do.

“Normally if a team does score, we go direct to see if we can catch the backline celebrating, we did it against Leeds, we did it against Manchester United, and in other games.

“You certainly don’t run through the middle of the pitch. Youri, he knows that. He was keen to get the ball forward as quickly as possible.

“That’s one with more experience, you have to settle for a point.”

Leicester have not had the best season, and Tielemans’ future is in doubt at the moment as the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal show an interest in signing him.