Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a contract extension with club captain Hugo Lloris, which will see his time at the club reach 12 years.

Lloris has been at the club since 2012 when he joined from French side Lyon, and has gone on to become the club captain at Spurs.

But, now 35 years old, there were some rumours going around that Spurs and Lloris were struggling to come to an agreement over a contract extension with the goalie’s age no doubt being a factor in whether they should retain his services or not.

However, Jonathan Veal, a sport journalist for PA Media, has reported that Lloris has agreed to sign a two-year extension with the North London side.

Great news for Tottenham, Hugo Lloris agrees a new two-year contract. Had been free to talk to other clubs this month. Contract takes him to 37 and 14 years with the club. But he's playing as well as ever #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) January 20, 2022

Lloris will surely go down as one of the best players to ever play for Spurs in the Premier League era, accruing 395 appearances and 134 clean sheets in his time at Tottenham. With many more appearances still to come.

Despite his advanced age, Lloris is still pulling off some magnificent stops and his experience will be vital if Spurs are going to finish in the top four this season under Antonio Conte, who rightly has a lot of trust in the 2018 World Cup winner.