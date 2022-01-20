Tottenham Hotspur are looking at ways to offload rebellious midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, and have managed to attract three of the biggest clubs around in doing so.

According to L’Equipe as cited by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as French super team Paris Saint-Germain, are all interested and prepared to fight over the midfielder’s signature in the summer, with a move in January not appearing to be as doable as Spurs may have hoped it would be.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has made his desire to overhaul the Tottenham squad to be well known, and he has sanctioned the sales of the number of players, including Ndombele.

However, January is always a more difficult time of year to sign and sell players, as Spurs have found out in their attempts to sign a new right wing-back to upgrade on Emerson Royal.

As such, £34.2m rated Ndombele is also a difficult sell to the three teams who are interested in him.

Barcelona are still in heaps of financial trouble, and have depleted a lot of their funds on signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The club’s wages are the main problem however, and with big contracts such as those of Ousmane Dembele still at the club they need to see departures before they can make anymore incoming transfers.

Despite an impressive campaign in La Liga last time out, Atletico have struggled to consolidate their position and have subsequently dropped to fourth in the La Liga table, 16 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. Ndombele could prove to be a big addition to the teams midfield as they seek to add some flair and creativity to help them get back to the top of La Liga.

PSG are certainly the most unique team here. Signing Ndombele would be affordable and he would fit like a glove upon returning to the French league. That being said, the Parisians are already inundated with talent in the centre of their midfield and would be well overstocked if they opted to sign the 25-year-old. But with the likely departures of Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira and Leandro Paredes, it could well be doable in the coming summer.

Ndombele has enjoyed a mixed time since his record move to the white half of North London. Contributing to 19 goals in 91 games.