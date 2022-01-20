Tottenham Hotspur are considering an approach for RB Salzburg prodigy Benjamin Sesko, as they look for a long-term successor for Harry Kane.

Sesko is a player who is a bit under the radar at the moment, but a number of European clubs are said to have enquired about his availability, with Spurs the latest to be noted at considering an approach as per a report from Gianluigi Longari.

#Tottenham are also considering the young striker Benjamin #Šeško from #Salzburg. Nothing advanced for the moment. Other clubs have made enquiries about him #THFC @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) January 20, 2022

Sesko’s style of play can probably be best compared to that of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

The 18-year-old striker is quick, powerful and nifty with his footwork when dribbling.

He is quite capable of dropping deeper to get involved in play and equally capable of getting onto the end of crosses due to his tall frame that sees him standing at a whopping 6ft 4″.

The Slovenian has scored three goals and got three assists in 15 league appearances for Salzburg this season, and even featured heavily in the Austrian sides Champions League campaign, playing 205 minutes from the 450 he was available to play.

Sesko was on loan at FC Liefering last season and netted an impressive 22 goals in 44 appearances.

Spurs would like another natural striker to either play alongside Kane or to be his long-term successor and considering Sesko is highly-rated and only valued at £7.2m it might be wise for Spurs to beat others to the punch while he is still a relatively unknown quantity to the rest of European football.