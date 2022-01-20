Tottenham have made Premier League history with their stunning late win over Leicester City last night.

Steven Bergwijn was the surprise hero for Spurs, scoring twice in stoppage time to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory at the King Power Stadium.

It was an incredible result for Tottenham, and it also ensured them a place in the Premier League history books, with Antonio Conte’s side winning a game despite being in a losing position later than any other team in the history of the competition.

See below for this remarkable stat from Opta Joe, with Spurs now bettering the record of Manchester City when they secured that famous title-winning win over QPR back in 2012…

94:52 – Tottenham have beaten Leicester despite trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds, overtaking Manchester City 3-2 QPR in May 2012 (91:14) as the latest a team has been losing but gone on to win in a Premier League match. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/gzxKT6pgsn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2022

This kind of comeback could be crucial for Spurs’ season, with Conte inheriting a struggling side who will be desperate to get into the top four.

The result sees Tottenham overtake Arsenal and move into fifth place, though they also have games in hand that could put them in a good position to eventually move above West Ham in fourth.

It was a pretty spectacular collapse from Leicester as well, much as Spurs also deserve credit for fighting right until the very end.