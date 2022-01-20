Diogo Jota has run the show tonight against Arsenal for Liverpool and is the reason Liverpool will he heading to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

Following his superbly worked first goal of the night where he nutmegged Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jota then timed his run perfectly to stay onside and latch onto a wonderful pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold in order to allow him through on goal and chip a second goal past Aaron Ramsdale.

As Arsenal attempted to counter attack through Gabriel Martinelli, a slip from the 20-year-old gave Alexander-Arnold all the time he needed to ping a pass in behind the Arsenal back line and consequently play in Jota who was being played onside by Arsenal centre-back Gabriel.

Despite the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Liverpool have not yet missed the pair of key attackers due to Jota’s incredible goalscoring form, with his brace tonight taking his tally up to 14 goals for the season.

Liverpool have been the dominant team throughout tonight’s proceedings and have had the cutting edge tonight in order to see them through to a final against Chelsea.

You can watch the full video below.

LIVERPOOL HAVE ONE FOOT IN THE FINAL! ? Jota's excellent chip is originally given as offside until VAR rules that Gabriel was keeping him on!! pic.twitter.com/9EBVcSSnwT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 20, 2022

Pictures from the Carabao Cup and Sky Sports