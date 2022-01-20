Video: Jordi Alba burned by Nico Williams as Iker Muniain loops Athletic Bilbao into lead against Barcelona

Barcelona fell behind just 90 seconds into their Copa del Rey tie against Athletic Bilbao this evening, with the Blaugrana being carved open on the counter-attack.

The Basque Country outfit recovered the ball from a Barcelona clearance and immediately launched it forward to one of the latest starlets from their academy, as the ball was sent in behind for Nico Williams.

Williams, the younger brother of Bilbao star Inaki, charged past Jordi Alba despite the left-back’s head start with a blistering show of pace that we used to expect from the Barcelona man during his prime.

Nico drilled the ball across the box, but with the cross whizzing past everyone, Bilbao had themselves a second chance as Iker Muniain controlled the ball on the far side before curling it into the back of the net with a fine finish.

An absolutely beautiful finish from Iker Muniain! ? What a start for Athletic Club against Barca ? pic.twitter.com/1cqM1ZXhpH — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 20, 2022

Pictures from Premier Sports.

There’s no shame in Alba being beaten to the post by someone 13 years his junior, but the moment that ultimately led to Muniain’s opener should leave Xavi considering the impact of keeping their legendary left-back high up the pitch.