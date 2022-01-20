Video: Diogo Jota leaves Tomiyasu trembling as Roberto Firmino flick sparks Liverpool opener against Arsenal

Arsenal found themselves trailing against Liverpool 18 minutes into tonight’s League Cup second-leg tie. The Merseysiders rolled the ball out from the back via Caoimhin Kelleher, with Joel Matip then playing the ball towards Roberto Firmino.

Firmino sent the Reds on the break with a brilliant backheel flick, which Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure not to waste as he received the pass in midfield and quickly sent the ball out wide to Diogo Jota.

Jota appeared to nutmeg Arsenal’s summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu, leaving the defender in all sorts of trouble as he almost fell to the floor.

Jota carried the ball in field, skipping away from Ben White with ease in the process and eventually leaving three Arsenal players hopelessly sliding on the floor as he squeezed a shot towards goal.

The ball seeped through to the back of the net, despite not being a clean strike by the Portuguese forward, who has made it 13 goals across all competitions this season tonight.

See More: Mohamed Salah’s agent posts intriguing picture amid Liverpool contract saga

Almost out of nowhere, Liverpool have found the lead through Jota! ? pic.twitter.com/WYdxx9RDrL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 20, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports and the Carabao Cup.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle reignite interest in Manchester United ace after failed first attempt at loan Antonio Conte not convinced as Spurs receive swap deal bid that would offer outcast a dream lifeline Manchester United and Arsenal linked Barcelona star hits back at club in statement with claims of blackmail

Jurgen Klopp’s men cut the Gunners open with a wonderful move, everything was perfect from the play out of the back by Kelleher and Matip, the flicks from Firmino, the key pass making the most of it from Alexander-Arnold and to the skill of Jota to fire the Reds ahead.