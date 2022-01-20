(Video) Super sub Eden Hazard sends Real Madrid through after going round the goalkeeper

Eden Hazard has gone from zero to hero for Real Madrid this evening after his goal sent the Spanish giants through to the next round of the Copa Del Rey.

After being held to a goalless draw in normal time, Madrid then saw legendary left-back Marcelo sent off in the 102nd minute.

Madrid’s night then went from bad to worse as Elche’s Gonzalo Verdu netted the opener to appear to send Madrid crashing out of the tournament early on.

However, Isco’s goal gave the visitors hope despite being a man down, before Chelsea legend Hazard came up with a lovely finish after going around goalkeeper Axel Werner to score the decisive winner on the night.

The goal is his first of the season for Los Blancos and is a timely reminder of the 31-year-old’s quality at a time when he is being heavily criticised.

