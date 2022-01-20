Video: Thomas Partey implodes on return to Arsenal from AFCON with quick-fire sending off against Liverpool

Thomas Partey proved that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to represent Arsenal less than 48 hours after Ghana crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a shock defeat to Comoros as he was sent off in speedy fashion against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta entered Partey into the mix in the 74th minute of the tie, but he had himself booked in the 87th minute of the match and then recorded the latest unnecessary sending off for the Gunners just three minutes later.

Partey recklessly dove into a 50/50 duel with midfield counterpart Fabinho, planting his studs into the ankle of the Liverpool maestro and rightfully earned a second booking and thus his marching orders.

Arsenal, who came into the tie with a bare bones midfield due to the Granit Xhaka red card in the first leg, now experience the same situation all over again after Partey’s rash actions.

The Gunners have seen 14 red cards since Mikel Arteta took the reins, six more than any other Premier League side over that period, which is astonishing.

Welcome back to domestic football, Thomas Partey ?? pic.twitter.com/Koq8EYuY1i — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 20, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports and the Carabao Cup.

Arteta really needs to do something about the red card record that the Gunners hold since his appointment, they have thrown games with their recklessness and like tonight, made things worse for themselves with unnecessary actions like the quick-fire cameo Partey resigned himself to.