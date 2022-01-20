Chelsea keeping close tabs on world class attacker who has doubts over Arsenal transfer

Chelsea are reportedly among a number of top clubs keeping close tabs on the Dusan Vlahovic transfer situation as he seemingly has some doubts about joining Arsenal.

The Serbia international looks a world class talent after impressing in Serie A in the last year or so, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

Arsenal could do with a top signing up front after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent decline, but it seems Vlahovic isn’t entirely convinced by the prospect of a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to 90min.

In fairness, Arsenal haven’t been in the Champions League for a few years now, and seem quite a long way away from being serious contenders for the Premier League title and other major honours, so there’s no doubt Vlahovic could do better than them.

90min name Chelsea as one of the teams also interested in Vlahovic, and that could be an ideal transfer for everyone involved.

The Blues are going through a difficult run of form at the moment, with Romelu Lukaku making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a controversial recent interview with Sky Italia.

The Belgium international hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Stamford Bridge since his move from Inter Milan last summer, and Vlahovic could perhaps be an ideal replacement for him.

Thomas Tuchel’s side won the Champions League last season and could be in contention to do so again this term, so Vlahovic could fulfil his potential and match his ambitions by joining a team like Chelsea.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also mentioned as potential suitors in 90min’s report.