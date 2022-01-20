West Ham United told how much 20-goal Championship striker will cost

West Ham United would like to sign Championship striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn but have been told they will need to stump up at least £28.5m.

That’s according to a recent report from Claret and Hugh, who claims the South American striker could be set for a bumper transfer to England’s top-flight with the Hammers front-runners to land him.

Brereton Diaz, 22, joined Blackburn in 2018, initially on loan from Nottingham Forest, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth just £7.5m.

Since his arrival at Ewood Park, the 22-year-old has gone on to feature in 117 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 39 goals, along the way.

However, despite being with the club for the last three-and-a-half years, it has been the current 2021-22 season that has been the Chilean’s best.

Having already racked up an impressive 20 Championship goals this season, Brereton Diaz is well on course to equal, or better, Ivan Toney and Glen Murrary’s 30 goal campaign record.

So emphatic has the striker’s form been that his services are now wanted by David Moyes.

However, in order to lure the prolific striker away from Blackburn, the Hammers must offer Blackburn close to £30m.