West Ham United youngster set for reunion with Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham United defender Goncalo Cardoso is set to join Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Portuguese outlet Record, who claims the young centre-back is on the verge of joining Spain’s top-flight.

Cardoso, 21, joined West Ham United’s youth academy in 2019 following a move from Boavista.

After being impressed by the young defender’s performances in the Primeira Liga, former Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini, gave the deal the go-ahead and promptly integrated him with the under-23s.

MORE: Former Man United ace sends urgent message to Ralf Rangnick over Bruno Fernandes

However, with Pellegrini now managing Real Betis and Cardoso failing to force his way into the Londoners’ first-team, the 21-year-old finds himself out on loan with Swiss side Basel.

Following a very disappointing spell that has so far seen the defender feature in just seven matches, it has been claimed West Ham United will cut his loan move short and instead move him to Real Betis.

Should the deal go through, Pellegrini will be reunited with the youngster he signed nearly four years ago.

But can it work out this time around? – Who knows for sure, but one major question must be that, considering how little he has played in Switzerland’s top-flight, how can the defender expect to get more time in Spain’s?