Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, with the move possibly also set to cause issues for Arsenal.

The highly-rated Switzerland international is attracting plenty of interest at the moment, with the player set to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

See below as Christian Falk claims Bayern want to beat Man Utd to the signing of Zakaria, in what would undoubtedly be a big blow for the Red Devils, who urgently need upgrades on unconvincing performers such as Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay…

TRUE? @FCBayern want to get Denis Zakaria (25) before he will sign at @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/TvqpQmkimr — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 19, 2022

Arsenal also need to sign a new midfielder at the moment, and Zakaria’s situation could impact their ability to land one of their top targets.

See below as Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Arsenal can only sign Arthur Melo once his current club Juventus have a replacement, and Zakaria was thought to be one of the names the Serie A giants were considering…

Arthur Melo will only leave Juventus in case they will find a replacement in the next few days, and it's not sure/easy – Arsenal are still waiting. ?? #AFC Juventus are among clubs appreciating Denis Zakaria but no talks started with BMG – same as Man United. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2022

If Zakaria goes to Bayern instead, that could mean Arsenal’s move for Arthur collapses, so both the Gunners and the Red Devils will be left unhappy by this development.

United reportedly have other midfield options on their radar, with The Athletic claiming that Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are their top targets, so fans would surely be happy with either of those two coming in instead.

Arsenal, however, could really do with signing Arthur this January or they might struggle to find other realistic alternatives.

The Brazil international hasn’t been entirely convincing during his time at Juve, but would surely be an upgrade on the unreliable Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.