Agent of West Ham defender confirms January loan agreement

The agent of West Ham United’s Frederik Alves has confirmed that the young defender will join a new club on loan this January.

Alves, 22, joined the Hammers 12-months ago following a £1.4m move from Danish side Silkeborg.

After failing to make a single appearance for David Moyes’ senior side, the club’s recruitment team opted to loan him out to League One side Sunderland.

However, despite joining the Black Cats six months ago, Alves has made just nine appearances in all competitions – leaving him desperately struggling to string a run of games together.

Speaking to website Bold.dk about the prospect of his client joining another side on loan this January, Alves’ agent Christian Bysted said: “Together with West Ham, we have decided that Frederik should be loaned out so that he can get some much-needed playing time.

“He’s still part of the club’s future plans, but right now he’s going to have some games in his legs.”