After drawing 0-0 in the first leg at Anfield, most people of an Arsenal persuasion would probably have thought that the Gunners had done the hard part in their Carabao Cup semi-final.

However, the second leg was a different story against Liverpool, and it was the Reds that went through at the expense of the North Londoners who, on the night, just weren’t at it often enough.

As can be expected with any Jurgen Klopp side, they were on the front foot from first minute to last, and, in the end, deserved the victory.

One of the most frustrating aspects, apart from the hosts not being able to put the ball in the back of the net, was yet another red card.

After Granit Xhaka was sent off at Anfield, Thomas Partey got his marching orders at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey had only recently returned from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and probably deserved some well-earned rest before the weekend’s Premier League fixture against Burnley.

For whatever reason, Mikel Arteta decided that Partey could make a difference to proceedings, but two quick fire yellow cards for the midfielder turned his evening into a regrettable one.

His tackle was reckless and he did deserve to be sent off, though one should lay the blame at Arteta’s door.

The substitution made no sense at the time, and taking into account Partey’s jet lag and trying to recover after being in a different time zone for a couple of weeks, the player should really not have been anywhere near playing in this game.

That he felt compelled to release an official statement of apology, detailed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, makes the whole situation even more embarrassing.