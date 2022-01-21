With 10 days left of the current transfer window, time is against Mikel Arteta if he wants to rid himself of his former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It seems abundantly clear that the relationship between player and manager has broken down, and it’s to Arteta’s credit that things have been kept in-house so as not to sensationalise or trivialise the matter.

As with Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil, once Arteta has made his mind up, that’s it. No second chances.

In this day and age when player power appears to rule, it’s good to see a manager with a firm hand, and a club who are willing to back that judgement.

MORE: Klopp praises Arsenal star

Even when it applies to one of the more senior members of the playing staff.

Despite the apparent breakdown in relations, Arteta may still have to make a huge concession in order to be able to move Aubameyang on loan this month.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who was speaking on Sky Sports, the Gunners will likely have to pay a significant portion of the player’s wages.

His current salary package sees Aubameyang earn £250,000 per week according to Spotrac, and that could prove to be prohibitive to a number of potential suitors.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Aston Villa fan-favourite signs new contract until 2027 Video: Trevor Sinclair makes sensational claim about Diogo Jota that will upset Chelsea and Tottenham fans Newcastle United make £12m bid for Man United midfielder

If Arsenal were able to alleviate that burden somewhat, then the striker becomes a much more attractive package.

Furthermore, the headroom in salaries at the North London club potentially gives them the opportunity to be able to sign someone in his stead.