Former Fulham striker Bobby Zamora believes that Tammy Abraham would not be interested in joining West Ham United.

Abraham, 24, left Chelsea and joined Italian side Roma last summer in a deal worth £36m.

Since joining the Serie A side, the English forward has gone on to feature in 29 matches, in all competitions, scoring 15 and assisting a further four goals, along the way.

However, although Abraham has been with Roma for less than a year, there has been some speculation that West Ham United may try and tempt the Englishman back to the Premier League.

Discussing the Hammers’ need for a new striker to provide competition for Michail Antonio, Zamora, who spoke on the ‘All to Play For’ podcast, said: “I don’t think Tammy would want to go there. I don’t he think he would now. Personally I think in his mind he thought ‘I’m a big, big player and I should go to a big, big club’.

“He went to Aston Villa and did his thing, but I think that was when he needed games. Now I think he thought he should’ve been playing at Chelsea week-in week-out and I don’t think West Ham would entice him enough.

“Forget the money side of it, I don’t think they’re a big enough name.”

