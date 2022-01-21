Eddie Howe gives green light as Newcastle United begin talks to sign Spurs star

Newcastle United have opened talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the midfielder is now wanted by Newcastle United, despite the Geordies initially being unsure whether or not to pursue a deal.

A torrid spell has seen, Dele, 25, start just 15 Premier League matches since the start of last season.

Despite leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming new manager Antonio Conte would offer Dele a ‘big chance’ to impress, the Italian’s arrival has done little to ease the uncertainty surrounding the 25-year-old’s future.

“Conte wants to give Alli a big chance,” Romano said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE show. “Antonio Conte’s convinced that Dele Alli is a player for top clubs.

“Now he wants Dele Alli to show his skills with a completely different attitude and atmosphere in the club.”

MORE: Leicester City academy product outsider to be included in Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad

Therefore, a change of scenery could very well be on the cards for the 25-year-old, who has also fallen way down in England manager Gareth Southgate’s pecking order and that’s where Eddie Howe’s Magpies come in.

Following a bumper £300m takeover last year, the Geordies are now looking to use the January transfer market to bring in some fresh faces in an effort to remain in the Premier League next season.

Currently sitting way down in 19th place, two points from safety, the Magpies are understandably looking to recruit a creative attacker.

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, who will be out of contract in the summer, is another player wanted by Newcastle United (Telegraph), however, after negotiations encountered a problem, progress has since slowed, leaving the Toon with no choice but to turn their attention to Dele.