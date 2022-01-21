Manchester United star Paul Pogba has flirted with a move to Real Madrid for quite a long time, but those dreams may have just been reduced to atoms.

It would just so happen that Madrid are also after midfielder’s in order to replace the ageing midfield currently in their squad in form of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

While these three are all still great players in their own right, Madrid cannot afford to be coy on trying to replace them, leading them to three targets on where to start that process.

Pogba is one of these targets, alongside Franck Kessie and Ryan Gravenberch, but it has been revealed who their number one target is out of these three.

According to DefensaCentral, the number one priority of Los Blancos is Ajax star Gravenberch, who best fits the clubs new transfer strategy of signing a younger profile of player.

Of course based on this logic it would also mean that AC Milan enforcer Kessie is also ahead of Pogba in their list of targets, and considering he is also a free transfer in the summer it would also mean Pogba is on equal standing with the Ivorian on a monetary scale.

19-year-old Gravenberch has made a big impact in the time since he was promoted into the first team, yet another off of the Ajax academy production belt.

While Pogba is probably the most inclined to get forward out of the three, he is also the most ill-disciplined in terms of defensive duties.

Pogba has always played his best football either on the left of a midfield three or at left-wing meaning he can struggle when asked to play in a double pivot.

Regardless, Pogba is an incredibly talented individual and any club in world football would love to have a player with such talent on their hands. It’s consistency which has always been his problem and will likely continue to plague him for the rest of his career.