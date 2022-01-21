Former Chelsea star Oscar is set for a return to European football with Catalan giants Barcelona.

The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder was a key part of the Chelsea team who won the 2015 Premier League title under Jose Mourinho, also collecting a medal for the 2017 Premier League title win as well.

However, Oscar left West London half way through that season in favour of a lucrative contract in China, at a time when the Chinese Super League were handing out massive contracts to European stars like they were going out of fashion.

And while others chose to jump ship early, Oscar remained with his current club, but now looks set to make a return to European football with Barcelona as reported by Goal.

Oscar’s contract with Shanghai Port is reported to be around worth around £540,000 per week, so it is understandable that he will be asked to take a significant pay cut upon his return to Barcelona.

In an interview with TNT sports which Goal referenced in their report, the 48 cap Brazilian revealed that the Blaugrana had reached out to his agent with a view of signing the midfielder.

Oscar conceded in his interview that he would accept a pay cut if he were to join Barcelona, referencing Brazil teammate Dani Alves who has re-joined the club after new boss Xavi asked him to return.

From a Barcelona perspective, the signing would add some experience and would likely allow them to replenish their ranks on the short term after Philippe Coutinho was loaned out and the club revealed they were looking to sell Ousmane Dembele this month.

The former Chelsea star made 203 appearances across a five year stint at the club, scoring 38 times and assisting 37 times.