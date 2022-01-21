Newcastle United are understandably desperate to stay in the Premier League this season given that they have just become one of the richest clubs in the world.

And while there was a lot of optimism about the clubs transfer window following their Saudi-backed PIF takeover, the month has so far seldom gone to plan.

Signing England international Kieran Trippier was a fine start to the window, it provided a much needed upgrade in the right-back position. But since then The Magpies activity has been quite underwhelming, echoing the sort of transfer strategy that was forced upon Steve Bruce during his gloomy time at the club.

Chris Wood was very much a singing Bruce would have tried to make, though it is a very smart transfer with an almost guaranteed set of goals and weakening a direct relegation rival.

However, once again stepping into the Bruce book of targets in the form of Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury reeks of desperation at this late stage of the window.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are ready to battle Watford in order to sign the versatile midfielder and defender on loan for the rest of the season.

Choudhury was a regular in the England under-21 set up before he became too old for the team. He was recently compared to former Liverpool, Barcelona and Argentina player Javier Mascherano by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers following some impressive displays when he has been asked to fill in at centre-back a position he is not completely comfortable with.

Choudhury had made 79 appearances for Leicester, including seven this season, registering two goals and two assists.

Regardless, the 24-year-old is a good player whose versatility has become a key weapon for Leicester. He would also represent an upgrade on the pieces currently at Newcastle’s disposal, particularly those in centre midfield.