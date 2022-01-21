After a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Arsenal in the second-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, you’d be forgiven for thinking that anyone connected with Liverpool would be delighted this morning.

The Reds were, in the end, good value for their win, and a Wembley final gives them a chance of some more silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

Of course, when Liverpool are on such a good run, it’s difficult for the German to rotate his side to any great degree, so there will be some players that may not share in the joy as much as others.

Nat Phillips could be said to be one of those.

MORE: Klopp praises Arsenal star

The defender did brilliantly well when having to deputise at the back after so many injuries decimated the Reds.

However, he hasn’t really pushed on from there and forced Klopp to make a difficult decision.

Minutes have been hard to come by and it does neither the player or the club any favours just having him warm the bench.

To that end, a move away in January could work for all parties.

According to the Evening Standard, Watford manager, Claudio Ranieri, has admitted that he’s a fan of Phillips but has stopped short of confirming that he will go in for the player.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ray Parlour takes Mikel Arteta to task for the problem that Arsenal boss hasn’t sorted out Antonio Conte will be over the moon if Tottenham can conclude incredible loan deal Liverpool must steer well clear of world class target that has been made available this month

He does appear to be keeping an open mind until the end of the transfer window, and should nothing else transpire, it could be the transfer that helps the Hornets pull themselves clear of the relegation battle.