Liverpool suffer major setback in pursuit of exciting Premier League winger

In an attempt to ward off interest from Liverpool, Leeds United have reportedly opened contract talks with winger Raphinha.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Star, who claims the Whites are keen to see their star attacker extend his stay at Elland.

Raphinha, 25, joined Leeds United during the summer of 2020 following a £16.7m move from Stade Rennes.

Since his arrival in England, the technical wide-man has gone on to feature in 50 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals, along the way.

Despite having a contract that is set to run until 2024, Leeds United’s hierarchy is understood to be trying to make Raphinha their highest-paid player, earning a whopping £100,000-per week.

Following what has been a hugely impressive spell in England’s top-flight, Raphinha has begun attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool (Mirror).

However, with contract talks between the player and his agent Deco progressing, should Raphinha put pen-to-paper, there is growing confidence that manager Marcelo Bielsa may end up also extending his stay.

Speaking at the end of last year (as quoted by the Mirror) about Raphinha’s ability, Bielsa said: “He’s sufficiently good right now.

“If you ask me how do I imagine his evolution, I would say to maintain regular performances like the ones he’s achieving would be a great indicator.

“The other great challenge that the players who shine have is to transfer that evolution to their team-mates and to the team.

“What I say is not a conclusion elaborated by myself, but it’s a conclusion that comes from the players that shine.

“They start by being unbalancing by themselves, they manage to facilitate how their team-mates perform.

“That development of the collective game improves the team they belong to and that process is a great challenge.”

Leeds United currently sit 15th in the Premier League table and will be hopeful they can beat the drop despite this campaign being majorly disrupted due to COVID-19 regulations, and seeing their best player sign a new deal will provide a huge boost.