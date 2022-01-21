With 10 days left of the January transfer window, there’s still plenty of time for deals to be done.

Liverpool seem well set with the squad that they have already, though as they’ve proved time and again over the past few seasons, if a target potentially becomes available at the right price, then the Reds will be interested.

Once it became clear, per the official Barcelona website, that Ousmane Dembele’s career at the club was effectively over from this point, the wheels might’ve been set in motion at the Anfield-based outfit, given previous interest detailed by the Liverpool ECHO, to understand the possibilities.

However, Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp would do well to take a step back and consider exactly why it is that the Catalan club have taken such drastic action.

If there’s one thing that characterises Liverpool more than almost any other club, it’s their sense of togetherness.

An all-for-one and one-for-all mentality.

Dembele has shown consistently over his time at the Camp Nou, that he doesn’t fit into that bracket.

On the weeks when he hasn’t been injured, he’s blown hot and cold, and, though he doesn’t offer something different when he’s on his game, that isn’t often enough.

A perceived lack of respect and ignorance for authority is unlikely to sit well with the Reds hierarchy also, not to mention his agent’s ridiculous salary demands.

According to the Daily Mail, the Frenchman wants a salary package totalling €80 million to stay at Barca.

If he were in the bracket of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, then maybe there’d be some willingness on the club’s part.

Frankly he’s nowhere near that level, and with an attitude that stinks, Liverpool must steer clear.