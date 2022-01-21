Loaning club confirm Leicester City midfielder set to return to King Power

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has confirmed that on-loan midfielder Khanya Leshabela will return to parent club Leicester City in the near future.

Leshabela, 22, joined the Foxes’ youth academy back in 2013.

Despite making well over 100 appearances for the club’s youth sides, the 22-year-old has failed to force his way into Brendan Rodgers’ senior first-team.

Seeking senior opportunities, Leshabela agreed to join League One side, Shrewsbury, on a season-long loan at the end of the 2020-21 season.

However, despite being with the club for just six months, Cotterill has confirmed that the young midfielder will be returning to Leicester City – hinting that his services are no longer required.

“I suppose on technicalities they’re still here,” Cotterill told reporters recently. “Lesh is probably going to be returning to Leicester in a short period, that’ll probably happen.”

Ahead of his impending arrival back at Leicester City, according to a recent report from Leicestershire Live, Rodgers will look to find the 22-year-old a more suitable destination for the remainder of the campaign.

