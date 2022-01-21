Man United out of running to sign world-class attacker

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the Norweigan attacker is closer to joining either Real Madrid or Manchester City than he is to join the Red Devils.

Haaland, 21, has rocketed to the very top of European football.

Since making an £18m switch from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year-old has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a massive 100 goals, along the way.

Wanted by every top European club, this summer will see the prolific Norweigan’s £63m (€75m) release clause activate – forcing a scramble for his signature.

Although United was one of the clubs favoured to land Haaland, it now appears Ralf Rangnick’s side are out of the running with the club prioritising finding a permanent manager to take over from Rangnick at the end of the season.

Negotiations with any club may be pushed back though after a recent report from BILD claimed Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola is in intensive care in San Raffaelle’s hospital suffering from a ‘serious condition’.

Speaking recently about the prospect of seeing his star client move on from the Bundesliga, Raiola, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.

“We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come.”