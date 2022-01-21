Man United star’s wife confirms couple suffered brutal burglary in December

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Maja Nilsson Lindelof, the wife of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, has recently taken to social media to let fans know that the pair suffered a majorly difficult December.

Mrs Lindelof revealed that the couple’s home was broken into while Victor was in action for Manchester United during the Red Devils’ away trip to Norwich City on 11 December 2021.

MORE: Newcastle United make £12m bid for Man United midfielder

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United keen to sign former teammate of Allan Saint-Maximin
Video: Jurgen Klopp made a definitive prediction ahead of Liverpool’s game at Crystal Palace
Video: Arteta has a simple message for his Arsenal stars ahead of Burnley test

Following the traumatic ordeal, thankfully none of Lindelof’s family members was hurt but the incident remains shocking, nonetheless.

More Stories Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.