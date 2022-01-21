Man United star’s wife confirms couple suffered brutal burglary in December

Maja Nilsson Lindelof, the wife of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, has recently taken to social media to let fans know that the pair suffered a majorly difficult December.

Mrs Lindelof revealed that the couple’s home was broken into while Victor was in action for Manchester United during the Red Devils’ away trip to Norwich City on 11 December 2021.

Following the traumatic ordeal, thankfully none of Lindelof’s family members was hurt but the incident remains shocking, nonetheless.