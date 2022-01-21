Man United star’s wife confirms couple suffered brutal burglary in December

Maja Nilsson Lindelof, the wife of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, has recently taken to social media to let fans know that the pair suffered a majorly difficult December.
Mrs Lindelof revealed that the couple’s home was broken into while Victor was in action for Manchester United during the Red Devils’ away trip to Norwich City on 11 December 2021.
MORE: Newcastle United make £12m bid for Man United midfielder
Following the traumatic ordeal, thankfully none of Lindelof’s family members was hurt but the incident remains shocking, nonetheless.
Post by Victor Lindelof’s wife. Family had a dreadful time last month with episode at Norwich, baby going into hospital and Lindelof getting Covid. Hopefully the police catch these scumbags pic.twitter.com/MXyl1tfksa
— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 21, 2022