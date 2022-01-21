Newcastle United keen to sign former teammate of Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to bring in a new striker this January with one of winger Allan Saint-Maximin’s teammates on the Geordies’ wishlist.

That’s according to recent reports in Germany, which claim the newly taken over Premier League side are big admirers of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea.

MORE: Chelsea set to battle Bayern Munich and Barcelona in race for highly-rated Dutch defender

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jurgen Klopp made a definitive prediction ahead of Liverpool’s game at Crystal Palace
Video: Arteta has a simple message for his Arsenal stars ahead of Burnley test
Newcastle United told to double offer for centre-back target

Plea, 28, joined the Bundesliga outfit in 2018 following a £21m move from French side Nice, where he spent a year playing alongside St James’ Park favourite Saint-Maximin.

After featuring in 128 matches, in all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach, Plea has directly contributed to 61 goals.

Following what has been an impressive patch of form, the 28-year-old has now emerged as a candidate to make a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United seemingly front-runners.

More Stories Alassane Plea Allan Saint-Maximin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.