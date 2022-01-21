Newcastle United make £12m bid for Man United midfielder

Newcastle United have offered Manchester United £12m to sign midfielder Jesse Lingard.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Magpies are desperate to bring in some fresh faces this month.

Despite seeing a whopping £300m takeover at the end of last year go through, Newcastle United find themselves 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

In an attempt to increase their chances of remaining in England’s top-flight next season and despite already signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley, the Geordies’ hierarchy is set to sanction even more signings.

One name high up on the club’s wishlist is understood to be Lingard, who will be out of contract at Old Trafford in six-months time.

Although Newcastle United are rumoured to have offered the Red Devils £12m, the England international would prefer to make a loan move in order to keep his long-term options open ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking about the prospect of seeing players depart Man United shortly after being appointed as the club’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, as quoted by Mirror, said: “Right now my full focus is on the current players and getting to know them.

“We’ve been together now for more than three weeks so I think I have a much better overview on all the players we have currently.

“For me, it’s about developing those players but if a player wants to leave because he feels he will not get enough game-time here with us then we can speak about that, but it’s not only about what the player wants, it’s also about the situation of the club.

“Two things need to come together if a player wants to leave – one thing is if he wants to leave, but on the other hand the needs of the club need to be satisfied.”