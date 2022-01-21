When Liverpool needed him to come up trumps, Diogo Jota didn’t disappoint once again.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has been something of a revelation for the Reds since his transfer, and has given Jurgen Klopp the luxury of resting any one of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino without any drop off in quality from the front three.

Against Arsenal in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, Jota was the difference maker scoring both of the goals which took his team into the final at the Gunners expense.

Whilst he’s certainly a man in form, talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair’s recent assertion is a little bit of a stretch, with the greatest respect.

Sinclair has suggested that not only is Jota a better striker than both Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, but that he is the best centre-forward in the Premier League.

On their day, both the England captain and the Belgian powerhouse are unplayable, and Jota hasn’t quite reached that level yet.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Sinclair from espousing the player’s undoubted qualities.