The current transfer window is a vitally important one for Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners have been transformed in the Premier League under the Italian, and, were they to win their games in hand over those above them, easing into third place isn’t beyond them.

A signing or two wouldn’t go amiss, though it isn’t clear just how willing Daniel Levy still is for putting his hand in his pocket in this regard.

The chairman arguably has nowhere to go in terms of making excuses if Conte holds up his side of the bargain.

He’s playing his cards close to his chest in terms of his longer-term future at present, and firmly putting the ball in Levy’s court.

Were he to continue in the same vain results wise for much of the current campaign, Conte will put himself in a very strong position indeed.

One loan deal that needs to be completed before the end of the month and will almost certainly make the manager deliriously happy is a switch for Tanguy Ndombele.

As with his time spent under Jose Mourinho, the player hasn’t come close to hitting the heights and, as a result, hasn’t really had the minutes required to prove himself for the North Londoners.

According to Goal, help may be at hand in the shape of former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen to take the player until at least the end of the season.

Clearly, the player himself would jump at the chance and Spurs aren’t likely to stand in his way either.