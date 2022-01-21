Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement to sign Wolves attacker

Tottenham Hotspur could be close to making their first major January signing.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Londoners, led by Italian manager Antonio Conte, have reached an agreement to sign Adama Traore from Wolves for a fee of £22.75m.

Traore, 25, joined Wolves in 2018 following an £18m switch from Middlesbrough.

Since arriving at the Molineux Stadium, the blisteringly paced winger has gone on to feature in 153 matches, in all competitions.

MORE: Leicester City academy product outsider to be included in Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad

However, despite being with the club for nearly four years, it has been this campaign that has undoubtedly been the Spain international’s most underwhelming.

After making 22 appearances so far this season, Traore has managed to score just one goal.

With the Spaniard out of form and set to be out of contract in 18-months time, this January could very well be Wolves’ last chance to sell the attacker for a decent fee.

However, although this winter window presents Wolves with a good economic opportunity, manager Bruno Lage has remained adamant that the Midlands-based side are a better team with Traore, than they are without him.

“We have a top player with us, a lovely guy,” Lage recently told reporters (as quoted by Independent). “Sometimes it’s about business. I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season.

“And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama. That is business. It’s not my concern. But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high.”