(Video) Antonio Conte pleased with Hugo Lloris’ decision to extend contract

Antonio Conte is delighted that first-team goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has agreed to extend his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Lloris, 35, joined Tottenham Hotspur nearly 10-years-ago following a £11.3m move from French side Lyon.

During his near decade-long spell in London, the French goalkeeper has gone on to feature in 395 matches, in all competitions, racking up 134 clean sheets, along the way.

Following what has been a successful time in the country’s capital, the club recently announced on their official website that Lloris has signed a contract extension until 2024.

“It’s important that our captain has renewed his contract,” Conte told reporters on Friday. “Not only for one year, but for two years.

“It means that the club and the whole environment trusts in you and he’s a point reference for the whole team, for me, for the whole club.

“I think it was right to sign a new contract for two years and he’s an important goalkeeper in the world and he won a lot with his national team.

“He’s captain for France, he’s captain for Tottenham.

“I think it was right to renew his contract with the club – it was very good to do this.”