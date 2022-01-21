After a disappointing result against Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, now has the task of motivating his team in the race for fourth place in the Premier League.

That begins with an assignment against Burnley at the weekend, and the Clarets will be scrapping for their lives given they currently prop up the division and need as many points as possible in order to haul themselves away from the relegation battle.

Clearly, there’s going to be no let up from the Spaniard as they go looking for the win to keep them in the hunt for automatic Champions League qualification.

Arteta was asked how he’ll get to refocus the team ahead of the weekend, given that losing to Liverpool was such a disappointing defeat, and the Spaniard was unequivocal in his response.

In fact, despite losing the tie, it appears Arteta was happy with the standard of performance.

Very simply, the manager suggested that he was just going to show the players what they’d done against Liverpool.

He’d suggested that the players had done a lot of good things but it just wasn’t enough over the two legs.