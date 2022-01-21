When your backs are against the wall and you’re up against it, the last thing you need is a player being sent off for a rash challenge.

That’s exactly what happened to Mikel Arteta on Thursday night as Thomas Partey, having only just returned to the Arsenal set-up after coming home early from the African Cup of Nations, went into a tackle with his studs up and, having already been booked, left the official with no choice but to give him the red card.

If Arsenal were already struggling to gain a foothold in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool before the sending off, their plight was only made worse.

Arteta certainly wasn’t in any mood to gloss over the incident in his post-match press conference, and dealt with it head on when posed the question.

Nevertheless, having players sent off is becoming an all too common occurrence and one that is clearly harming the Gunners chances of success.