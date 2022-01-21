(Video) Aston Villa fan-favourite signs new contract until 2027

Aston Villa has announced that goalkeeper Emi Martinez has signed a contract extension until 2027.

Martinez, 29, joined the Villians 18-months ago following a £15.7m switch from domestic rivals Arsenal.

Since his arrival at Villa Park, the South American has gone on to emerge as one of England’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

After featuring in 58 matches, in all competitions, Martinez has already racked up 20 clean sheets and will undoubtedly play an integral role for Steven Gerrard, who seeks to restore the club back to its former glory.

Despite making several impressive signings, including the recent arrival of Phillipe Coutinho, on loan, from Barcelona, the Villians will be delighted that one of their long-term signings has agreed to commit his future to the club.