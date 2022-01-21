Josh Sargent has finally opened his Premier League goalscoring account for Norwich City, and what a big goal it could be for them.

The Canaries are fighting to maintain their Premier League status at the end of the season and are facing off against fellow newly-promoted side Watford, who were just one point above Norwich at the start of the night.

However, after winning the ball back high up the pitch and after some extra hard grafting from Teemu Pukki, Norwich managed to grab the breakthrough on the evening through American international Sargent.

Pukki had the ball at the byline and with two options to choose from he opted to try a lofted pass to Sargent.

However, the Finn played the ball behind his run and the chance would have been lost if not for an excellent piece of improvisation to flick the ball from behind him and in off the bar to give Norwich the lead.

Even more importantly though, is that the goal lifts Norwich out of the bottom three and if they can hold onto the result will mean they cannot return into it his weekend. Dean Smith is doing a fine job.

You can watch the full video below.

"This is absolutely OUT OF THIS WORLD!" ? Josh Sargent scores his first Premier League goal with an incredible finish and Norwich take the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/A9cKnPOKbS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2022

Pictures from DECALE Direct