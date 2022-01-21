(Video) Josh Sargent opens Premier League account in spectacular fashion in pivotal relegation six-pointer

Norwich City FC Watford FC
Posted by

Josh Sargent has finally opened his Premier League goalscoring account for Norwich City, and what a big goal it could be for them. 

The Canaries are fighting to maintain their Premier League status at the end of the season and are facing off against fellow newly-promoted side Watford, who were just one point above Norwich at the start of the night.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Wayne Rooney admits being flattered to be linked with Everton but reaffirms focus on Derby job
Former Chelsea star set to take pay cut for European return with Barcelona
(Video) Manchester City identify 21-year-old Golden Boot winner in Argentina who can be Aguero replacement

However, after winning the ball back high up the pitch and after some extra hard grafting from Teemu Pukki, Norwich managed to grab the breakthrough on the evening through American international Sargent.

Pukki had the ball at the byline and with two options to choose from he opted to try a lofted pass to Sargent.

However, the Finn played the ball behind his run and the chance would have been lost if not for an excellent piece of improvisation to flick the ball from behind him and in off the bar to give Norwich the lead.

Even more importantly though, is that the goal lifts Norwich out of the bottom three and if they can hold onto the result will mean they cannot return into it his weekend. Dean Smith is doing a fine job.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from DECALE Direct

More Stories Josh Sargent Teemu Pukki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.