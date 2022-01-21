As might be expected, Jurgen Klopp was buzzing in his pre-match press conference for the game against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool travel down to London again for a reunion with the Eagles at their South London fortress, Selhurst Park.

Given the way that the Reds played against Arsenal, more of the same would be just the ticket.

After Caoimhin Kelleher pulled off some magnificent saves against the Gunners, Klopp was asked about the No.2’s importance to the side, and the German was effusive in his praise.

It was clear from his words that Klopp has no qualms whatsoever about sticking Kelleher in goal as and when needed.

Although he didn’t play against Arsenal, Harvey Elliott is on the road to recovery after a long injury break.

He won’t play this weekend, but Klopp doesn’t think the youngster is too far away from making the first-team squad again.

The last time that Liverpool played Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, they hit the Eagles for seven in a day when everything just went right for the visitors.

Klopp is adamant that the same thing won’t happen again, given how much the south Londoners have improved under Patrick Vieira.