(Video) Manchester City identify 21-year-old Golden Boot winner in Argentina who can be Aguero replacement

Manchester City are in talks to sign 21-year-old River Plate striker Julian Alvarez for a reported fee of £15-£17m.

The young striker has scored 36 goals and assisted 25 in just 96 appearances for the Argentine club.

Last season Alvarez won the golden boot of the Argentinian top division with 18 goals in just 21 appearances, with the next best player scoring 15.

Alvarez is contracted to his current club until December 2022, the conclusion of the next season of football over in Argentina.

Signing the striker would likely prove to be a far more cost effective way for Man City to replace club legend Sergio Aguero rather than going for the already well known Erling Haaland, who is being monitored by a number of Europe’s top clubs and is looking likely to be sold for an astronomical transfer fee when he eventually leaves Borussia Dortmund.

Considering Pep Guardiola likes strikers who can contribute even when not scoring goals he is likely to be a fan of Alvarez considering his numbers in both goals and assists.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

