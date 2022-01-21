Watford can’t have had a much worse night in their entire Premier League history than what they have had tonight.

Three goals down at home against a direct relegation rival and with their top goalscorer sent off in a gutless display have seen The Hornets fall into the relegation

In many ways the floodlight failure at Vicarage Road has been the most exciting part of the evening for a Watford fan, and it is a pretty good metaphor for their flickering Premier League status unless they can turn this form around and put some results together before the end of the season.

Josh Sargent’s brace had put the hosts two down before an own goal from substitute Juraj Kucka effectively put the rubber stamp on proceedings tonight being a competition.

The result also means the trigger happy Watford board may have finally run out of patience with former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, and could choose to sack him to give themselves on last toss of the managerial dice in the hope of staying up.

For The Canaries it means they are out of the relegation zone for the first time in 53 Premier League games.

You can watch the full video below.

Moments after Watford have a goal disallowed, Juraj Kucka puts the ball into his own net to hand Norwich their third of the evening ? pic.twitter.com/xi6f16IUMV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2022

