(Video) Ralf Rangnick weighs in on when Jadon Sancho could make Man United return

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was not in Ralf Rangnick’s matchday squad to face Brentford earlier this week.

Sancho, 21, was excluded from his team’s squad to take on the Bees due to personal reasons after losing a close family member.

Rangnick says Jadon Sancho is not in the squad after a family member passed away.

“There was the funeral today, he asked me if he could (not play). It would not make sense for him to be part of the squad.” #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 19, 2022

Following a 3-1 victory against Brentford on Wednesday, Rangnick’s Red Devils now preparing for their next Premier League match against David Moyes’ West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters on Friday about the possibility of fans seeing Sancho return to action, Rangnick said: “He didn’t train yesterday because he still asked us to be able to not train since he attended that funeral on Wednesday.

“It has affected him, quite a lot, he will be expected back to training this afternoon at three o’clock.

“But right now it is not sure if he will be available for the game tomorrow because like I said – it was an important member of that family [that died].

“Somebody who was very close to him all his life and therefore, I have to wait and speak to him during training, after training and then take the decision if he will be available for tomorrow.”