Arsenal failed to take advantage of being at home in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday night.

The Gunners headed into the game as favourites, given that they had held the Reds to a goalless draw up at Anfield, but it was the visitors that took the initiative in a match that they deserved to win.

When chances arrived, Liverpool took the fullest advantage whereas Arsenal were close but, ultimately, didn’t score when they were on top in the game.

Twice Diogo Jota found the net, the second goal only being given after an intervention by VAR.

Mikel Arteta might well have been seething by Thomas Partey’s contribution too.

Back early from the African Cup of Nations, the player had made himself available, but was then sent off after a ridiculously rash challenge that left the official with no option other than to send him off.

That’s something that didn’t sit well with talkSPORT pundit and former Arsenal star, Ray Parlour, either.

Parlour appeared to suggest that Arteta needs to get into his players and sort out what’s become a real problem for the side.

Whilst acknowledging that the teams he played in were no shrinking violets, Parlour seemingly couldn’t believe the sheer amount of red cards the Gunners are getting under the Spaniard’s stewardship, perhaps suggesting that there are disciplinary issues at the club.